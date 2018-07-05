WWE's Top 8 'What Ifs' So Far in 2018

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

One of the biggest stories to happen in WWE this year was the situation with Enzo Amore.

With his exit, 205 Live was left with no direction or champion, resulting in numerous changes for the brand.

Had his release not happened, the title would have stayed on him longer, meaning there would never have been a tournament to determine the new cruiserweight champion.

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali may still have happened at WrestleMania but it's unlikely, as Amore was the focal point of that show.

It was only after Amore's release that Drake Maverick was brought on as the general manager of the show and Triple H took the program in a more action-oriented direction, with a focus on the wrestling over the characters.

Without that shift in theme, there wouldn't have been a reason to separate the cruiserweight division from Raw, so the wrestlers from 205 Live would still be appearing on Monday nights as they were before Amore's release.

Even Raw itself would have seen major changes, as Amore was involved in a storyline with Nia Jax that was going to play out with Alexa Bliss causing a rift between the two.

This means the Raw Women's Championship feud would have had Amore in the mix, and the Mixed Match Challenge could have ended up revolving entirely around this angle, rather than being something extra on the side.

Knowing that, the fun little moments of Team Little Big might not have happened, which would have also ended any reason to do the Ride Along episode with Bliss and Braun Strowman. Instead, it could have been Amore and Bliss, for better or worse.

Someone else Amore had ties to was Big Cass, as the two had feuded when Cass went down with his injury.

Had Amore still been in WWE when Cass was ready to return, there's a chance the two would have picked up where they left off and started fighting again.

This would have been a role reversal, with Cass as the babyface—nullifying the heel program with Daniel Bryan—and meant he would have been on Raw instead of SmackDown.

Perhaps this would have prevented Cass from going down the road that led to his release, too, had circumstances been different upon his return and being on another brand.

Also, for this to work, Amore would have had to ditch the Cruiserweight Championship, which might have come about from everyone on the roster hating him and booting him from the show in storyline fashion, creating a need for a new champion, which could have been anybody given the climate at that time.

Finally, without Amore leaving WWE, the world would have never witnessed the birth of the Real1 rap career, which leaves this "what if" open to debate on whether it would be a good or a bad thing.