WWE Raw Results: Overused Roman Reigns and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 is rapidly approaching, so the July 2 edition of Monday Night Raw began the final buildup to the event. With the card mostly unsettled, this week's show was focused on announcing and developing big matches for the night.

Despite Roman Reigns not having a match at Extreme Rules before the night, he took up heavy screen time on this show including two tag matches, leading to a frustrating overuse of The Big Dog.

One team Reigns fought this week, The Revival, got another major rub, looking dominant as they finally build momentum.

Elsewhere on this show, The B-Team continued to rely on the same impersonation that has disappointingly run thin. On the other hand, Baron Corbin has used his gimmick to change direction on this brand and become a defining star as The Constable.

At the end of the night, though, it was Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens' show once again as The Monster Among Men put another dent in KO's status on the roster as he trapped him in a port-o-potty and knocked him off the stage.

These are the major takeaways from this week's Raw, highlighting which stars are on the rise and which are falling quickly.