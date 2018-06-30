Team Hell No and the 10 Best Odd Couples in WWE History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling has always been a fantastical world full of rich and colorful characters, but when you take two wacky personalities who happen to be polar opposites and put them together, things can get even wilder.

Tag team wrestling has been on somewhat of a roller-coaster ride in recent years when it comes to WWE. Sometimes we have too many brilliant teams to service, and other times the division feels like a barren wasteland.

A lot of teams are made up of two similar, or at least complementary, wrestlers. The Bar, The Revival, The Authors of Pain and countless others fall into this category.

Then you have the duos who are anything but conventional. Odd-couple pairings don't always work, but when they do, it's some of the best entertainment for your dollar.

This article will take a walk down memory lane and look at the 10 best unconventional pairings in WWE tag team history.