Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Before we get into which titles could go in another direction, let's address the belts which aren't at much of a risk at this event.

It goes without being said that Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank briefcase and the viable contenders of Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley aren't within reach of the Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar not being in the arena.

This is also true for the Cruiserweight Championship, as 205 Live has seen no representation in the most recent few events. If Cedric Alexander isn't booked, Hideo Itami or anyone else will have to win the title on a future Tuesday night or another pay-per-view, instead of in the PPG Paints Arena.

The WWE Championship will be defended, but it's so highly unlikely Rusev will dethrone AJ Styles, that it isn't even worth discussing in detail. It simply isn't going to happen, even if the event does take place on Rusev Day.

When it comes to the Intercontinental Championship, the smarter bet isn't for Seth Rollins to win back the title, but for Dolph Ziggler to drop it to Drew McIntyre somewhere down the line.

History has shown that heel partners have a finite time as allies before one of them turns on the other, so the clock is already ticking on McIntyre's ascension coinciding with Ziggler's downfall.

Lastly, Alexa Bliss will be sitting pretty by the end of the night after retaining the Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax.

To give the title back to Jax would negate any purpose to the Money in the Bank cash-in, which is being used to set up Bliss dropping the title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, once the 30-day suspension has passed.

While other titles may also be safe, these four are as good as guaranteed to stay put where they are.