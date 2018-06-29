WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Won't Defend Universal Title at SummerSlam

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. Lesnar, the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion, was selected Monday, June 27, 2016, as the cover superstar for the WWE 2K17 video game that is set for an Oct. 11 release. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
Don Feria/Associated Press

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar reportedly won't take part in SummerSlam 2018 on Aug. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"I'm hearing that Brock isn't working SummerSlam," Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported (via Wrestle Zone's Michael McClead). "We may not see him again until later in the year, which is madness if you think about the belt."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

