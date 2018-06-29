Johnny Damon: Mets Should Call Up Tim Tebow, Says 'He Knows How to Win'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 7: Tim Tebow #83 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout at the start of the spring training game against the New York Yankees at First Date Field on March 7, 2018 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Yankees defeated the Mets 11-4. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon voiced support on Thursday for the New York Mets calling up outfielder Tim Tebow.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Damon was asked if the Mets should summon Tebow from Double-A. He responded by saying: "If they wanna sell tickets and have someone who knows how to compete to win on any given basis—whether it's on TV, whether it's on the baseball field or the football field ... he knows how to win."

In his second full season as a professional baseball player, the 30-year-old Tebow is performing well for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Through 67 games, Tebow is hitting .261 with five home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored.

He has improved markedly since last season when he hit .226 with eight homers, 52 RBI and 50 runs in 126 appearances split between Single-A and Advanced-A ball.

Tebow is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games, which suggests a call-up to the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s could be in his future.

After winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida and enjoying NFL stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, Tebow decided to give baseball a try in a move that was widely panned by his critics.

Tebow looks every bit like a pro baseball player currently, however, and there is a strong case to be made for him to make the big-league roster at some point this season.

The Mets are struggling mightily with a 32-46 record, which has them fourth in the National League East, and 12.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

The idea of calling Tebow up to the majors would have been considered a publicity stunt last season, but his play suggests he deserves consideration. The interest he would generate is something the moribund Mets desperately need.

Related

    Dodgers Must Get Machado No Matter What

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Must Get Machado No Matter What

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Report Cards for Every MLB Team 📝

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Updated Report Cards for Every MLB Team 📝

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Acquire Steve Pearce from Jays

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Acquire Steve Pearce from Jays

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    John Smoltz Shoots 15-Over 85 in 1st Rd of US Senior Open

    MLB logo
    MLB

    John Smoltz Shoots 15-Over 85 in 1st Rd of US Senior Open

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report