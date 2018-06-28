DeAndre Hopkins: Donald Trump Too 'Closed-Minded' to Understand Anthem Protests

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins believes President Donald Trump doesn't understand the complexities of the protest movement that grew throughout the NFL.

"I think Trump is more closed-minded and he thinks the reason that we're kneeling is because of the flag," Hopkins said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "When that's like not at all the reason we're kneeling. I kneeled last year and one of my best friends is a Purple Heart veteran and my uncle is a Purple Heart veteran and they understand that it's not about the flag."

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the movement in August 2016, when he remained seated during the national anthem prior to a San Francisco 49ers preseason game. Kaepernick explained he wanted to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Since then, numerous other NFL players joined in by kneeling, raising a fist or sitting down as "The Star-Spangled Banner" played before games.

Trump has long been a critic of the anthem protests and said last fall he wished NFL owners would punish players who participated.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired!'" Trump told supporters during one of his rallies.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in May a new policy which requires players and team personnel to stand for the anthem if they're present on the sideline or face fines from the league. Those who wish not to stand are allowed to remain in the locker room.