Manchester United Reportedly Prepared to Pay Premium for Diogo Dalot

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay a premium for Porto starlet Diogo Dalot in order to secure his signature before June 1, when his €20 million (£17.6 million) release clause will activate.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, unnamed sources have said United are willing to offer more than the release clause so they can snap him up before the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona—who are also interested in the 19-year-old—will be able to enter the race when it kicks in on Friday.

The Red Devils are in negotiations with Porto over a deal for the full-back, who can play on either side of the defence.

Dalot has made just eight senior appearances for Porto, one of which was in their 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in March.

United manager Jose Mourinho has had his eye on him, though, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

Football writer Liam Canning is unfamiliar with the youngster but trusts Mourinho's instincts:

The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements at full-back, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind expected to leave, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young both turning 33 this summer and Mourinho appearing to have little trust in Luke Shaw.

Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen gave the lowdown on Dalot's qualities:

He seems like a promising capture, one who could inject some youthful energy into the defence and who has the potential to grow into an excellent player given time.

A fee in excess of €20 million is a hefty price to pay for a player with just eight senior appearances under his belt, but in today's market, it could be a worthwhile investment if it helps them beat their European competitors to a long-term acquisition.