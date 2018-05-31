Manchester United Reportedly Prepared to Pay Premium for Diogo Dalot

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 2: FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot from Portugal before the start of the Primeira Liga match between CF Os Belenenses and FC Porto at Estadio do Restelo on April 2, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay a premium for Porto starlet Diogo Dalot in order to secure his signature before June 1, when his €20 million (£17.6 million) release clause will activate.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, unnamed sources have said United are willing to offer more than the release clause so they can snap him up before the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona—who are also interested in the 19-year-old—will be able to enter the race when it kicks in on Friday.

The Red Devils are in negotiations with Porto over a deal for the full-back, who can play on either side of the defence.

Dalot has made just eight senior appearances for Porto, one of which was in their 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in March.

United manager Jose Mourinho has had his eye on him, though, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

Football writer Liam Canning is unfamiliar with the youngster but trusts Mourinho's instincts:

The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements at full-back, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind expected to leave, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young both turning 33 this summer and Mourinho appearing to have little trust in Luke Shaw.

Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen gave the lowdown on Dalot's qualities:

He seems like a promising capture, one who could inject some youthful energy into the defence and who has the potential to grow into an excellent player given time.

A fee in excess of €20 million is a hefty price to pay for a player with just eight senior appearances under his belt, but in today's market, it could be a worthwhile investment if it helps them beat their European competitors to a long-term acquisition.

Related

    Real Madrid Offer Modric in Pjanic Trade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Offer Modric in Pjanic Trade

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Man Utd Ready to Pay More Than £18M Release for Porto's Dalot

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Ready to Pay More Than £18M Release for Porto's Dalot

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Wenger Looking for 'Ambitious' Club

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wenger Looking for 'Ambitious' Club

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Meet the Teens Getting Rich Playing FIFA 💰

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Meet the Teens Getting Rich Playing FIFA 💰

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report