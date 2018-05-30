American Ninja Warrior 2018: Results and Highlights from Dallas Qualifier

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Season 10 of American Ninja Warrior kicked off on Wednesday night with the Dallas qualifier, and there were plenty of changes to the competition.

From the floating steps to the bouncing spider to the cranks to the mega-wall, the new-look course offered a number of daunting challenges. While fans are used to seeing just one wall, there's a new twist to the final obstacle this season. Not only is there a 14'6" warped wall as usual, there is also a mega-wall that stands 18 feet tall.

Competitors can take three shots at the smaller wall or get one shot at the mega-wall and one shot at the smaller wall should they fail on the mega-wall. Anyone who climbs the mega-wall walks away with $10,000.

It didn't take long for someone to conquer the mega-wall.

Early on, it was 39-year-old rookie Karen who stole the show by cruising through the course:

She ultimately fell one obstacle short of reaching the walls, as she couldn't get a grip on the final crank. However, she showed that age is just a number as she managed to nearly complete the course.

The first buzzer of the season belonged to 19-year-old Mathis Owhadi, aka The Kid:

The Kid absolutely breezed through the course, reaching the walls in less than two minutes:

Owhadi attempted the mega-wall and managed to get fingers on one hand on top of the wall, but he was unable to get a firm grip. As a result, he had to settle for completing the smaller wall with ease.

With it, he became the youngest Ninja—thanks to this season's lower age limit—ever to hit the buzzer.

Perhaps the most exhilarating performance of the night came from Abel Gonzalez, who was competing in front of his father. He had two extremely close calls throughout the course, but he somehow found ways to keep himself going.

Those clutch saves helped Gonzalez become the second person to complete the course in Season 10.

Brent Steffensen, whose ex-girlfriend is American Ninja Warrior legend Kacy Catanzaro, made the early part of the course look like a cakewalk.

But like others before him, he was unable to defeat the tuning forks. As he approached the tuning forks, Catanzaro, who joined the broadcast team for the run, revealed that the obstacle had Steffensen nervous.

While Owhadi became the youngest contestant to ever top the wall, 56-year-old Jon Stewart broke his own record to become the oldest ever to accomplish the feat.

Last but certainly not least, Daniel Gil not only posted the fastest time of the night, but he also became the first ever to defeat the mega-wall.

Overall, 13 competitors completed the new-look course, with 30 advancing to the city finals.

Next week's episode, which airs on June 6, features the Los Angeles qualifier.