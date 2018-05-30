Jermaine Gresham Pays for Woman's Carry-on Bag so She Doesn't Miss Flight

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 23-0. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham played the role of the Good Samaritan for a fellow passenger on Wednesday.

Arizona PBS broadcast reporter Delilah Cassidy‏ shared her story on Twitter:

Gresham, 29, caught 33 passes for 322 yards and two scores last season for the Cardinals. And to borrow from basketball, now he can add an assist to his stat line, too.    

