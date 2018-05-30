Jermaine Gresham Pays for Woman's Carry-on Bag so She Doesn't Miss Flight

Jermaine Gresham Pays for Woman's Carry-on Bag so She Doesn't Miss FlightMay 30, 2018
Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham played the role of the Good Samaritan for a fellow passenger on Wednesday.
Arizona PBS broadcast reporter Delilah Cassidy shared her story on Twitter:
Delilah Cassidy @Delilah_Cassidy
I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say it’s just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesn’t know I’m back.
Delilah Cassidy @Delilah_Cassidy
I’m astonished and tell him it’s fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this man’s generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board.
Delilah Cassidy @Delilah_Cassidy
My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be.
Gresham, 29, caught 33 passes for 322 yards and two scores last season for the Cardinals. And to borrow from basketball, now he can add an assist to his stat line, too.
