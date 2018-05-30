Jermaine Gresham Pays for Woman's Carry-on Bag so She Doesn't Miss Flight

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham played the role of the Good Samaritan for a fellow passenger on Wednesday.

Arizona PBS broadcast reporter Delilah Cassidy‏ shared her story on Twitter:

Gresham, 29, caught 33 passes for 322 yards and two scores last season for the Cardinals. And to borrow from basketball, now he can add an assist to his stat line, too.