WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30

The energetic and high-flying Ricochet looked to earn a big victory over Chris Dijak, who was making his first NXT TV appearance.

Ricochet attempted a suicide dive early in the match, but his larger opponent grabbed him on the floor and delivered a chokeslam on the ring apron.

Dijak tried for what would have been an impressive moonsault, but Ricochet rolled out of the way, delivered a combo of strikes that ended with a deadlift suplex and finished with his 630 splash for the victory.

After the match, Ricochet cut a promo on Velveteen Dream, referring to him as a punk. Dream took exception, interrupting the post-match promo and setting up a match between the two in Chicago.

Dream insisted anything Ricochet can do, he can do better, to which the beloved babyface soared through the air, landing on his feet in front of Dream. "Then show me," he insisted, leaving Dream's jaw dropped.

Result

Ricochet defeated Chris Dijak

Grade

B+

Analysis

Not only was Ricochet vs. Dijak a really fun sprint of a squash match, the post-match involving the aerial assailant and Velveteen Dream was phenomenal.

Everything Dream touches seems to turn to gold, and Ricochet is among the most talented wrestlers in the world. There are a wealth of Superstars on the NXT roster who will compete in Chicago, and every one of them will shake in their boots at the idea of following Ricochet and Dream.

Their match will be that good, and strong build such as this will only enhance it.