2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Texas C Mo Bamba Interests Celtics

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in landing Texas center Mo Bamba in the 2018 NBA draft, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News.

Deveney noted that the Celtics would likely need to put together a package involving guard Terry Rozier or swingman Jaylen Brown in order to move up from No. 27 into a position where selecting Bamba is possible.

Boston reportedly met with Bamba at the NBA combine in Chicago, as his length and defensive acumen at center fill what is arguably the Celtics' biggest need.

Deveney reported that Bamba could go as high as No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks, but if they decide to pass on him, the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively are both open to dealing.

Center Aron Baynes started 67 games for Boston during the regular season but averaged just 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

When guard Kyrie Irving and forward Gordon Hayward return from injury, the Celtics will have a glut of talent in the backcourt and on the wing.

Both Rozier and Brown stepped up in a big way during Boston's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Brown put up 18.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

During his one collegiate season at Texas, Bamba shot 54.1 percent from the field and averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

Although dealing a rising, young star like Brown or Rozier for a shot at Bamba would be a gamble, Boston has a chance to boast the most complete roster in the NBA if Bamba develops into the defensive force he looked to be with the Longhorns.