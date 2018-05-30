Udoka Azubuike Withdraws from 2018 NBA Draft, Will Return to Kansas

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is planning to withdraw from the 2018 NBA draft class. The post player announced on Wednesday that he will return to the Jayhawks for his junior season.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN initially reported the news.

Azubuike announced his intention to enter the draft last month, but he didn't hire an agent to maintain the option to continue his collegiate career.

The 18-year-old Nigeria native averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting a remarkable 77 percent from the field to lead all Division I players.

Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible Right Arrow Icon

Azubuike previously told Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star he was hoping to receive a first-round guarantee in order to remain in the draft.

"Pretty much, I'm not in a hurry," he said. "If it is going to take me another year or whatnot, according to what the NBA says, (then) I'm going to go by what the NBA says."

Azubuike's return bolsters an already strong Kansas roster for 2018-19. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranked the Jayhawks second last month in an initial ranking for next season.

A strong campaign should put him in position to land in Round 1 of the 2019 draft.