Mo Salah Likely to Miss World Cup Opener with Injury, Play in Match vs. Russia

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is seen during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Egypt international Mohamed Salah will reportedly be fit in time for his nation's 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Russia but will miss out on their opener against Uruguay. 

That's according to the Egyptian Football Association President Hany Abo Rida (via Bleacher Report's Dean Jones):

Salah injured his shoulder in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, as the Liverpool winger landed awkwardly after a tussle with Sergio Ramos.

The 25-year-old was substituted immediately, amid fears he would miss out on the World Cup entirely.

Khaled Abd Elaziz, the Egyptian minister for sports, had initially said in a Facebook post that the forward would be fit for the start of the tournament, per AS' Ivan Cordovilla

The man himself also remained optimistic, although he admitted the odds did not look good:

Egypt will face Uruguay on June 15 before taking on hosts Russia on June 18. 

