Damarious Randall's Jersey Promise Has Most Retweets of Any NFL Player Ever

Damarious Randall's Jersey Promise Has Most Retweets of Any NFL Player EverMay 30, 2018
A Twitter post from Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall has broken a record for a tweet by an NFL player. He wrote, "If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA Finals, I'll buy everyone who retweets this a jersey..."
On Wednesday, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported Randall's number of retweets, which has reached 692,000 and counting, surged past a message from Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin about buying dog food for Hurricane Harvey victims.
Damarious Randall @RandallTime
If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey...
When Randall's tweet started to gain mainstream attraction late Monday and another Twitter user suggested there was "zero chance he delivers," Randall replied: "100% chance."
The 25-year-old Florida native was traded to the Browns from the Green Bay Packers in March. He was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft.
Randall could be forced to backtrack on his offer if the Cavs upset the Dubs in the Finals.
He's set to make around $1.5 million in 2018 between his base salary and a roster bonus, per Spotrac. The cheapest adult Randall Browns jersey on NFLShop.com is $99.99, which amounts to nearly $70 million in potential cost.
Foles Says Browns Trade Offer Was Never Presented to Him