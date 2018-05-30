76ers Investigating GM Bryan Colangelo's Reported Use of Burner Twitter Accounts

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday they will conduct an investigation into a report that president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo has used multiple Twitter accounts to speak ill of several current and former Sixers players. 

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic tweeted the 76ers' official statement on the matter:

Ben Detrick of The Ringer reported Tuesday that Colangelo has utilized anonymous "burner" Twitter accounts to further his own agenda.

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Colangelo told him the allegations are false.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

