76ers Investigating GM Bryan Colangelo's Reported Use of Burner Twitter Accounts

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday they will conduct an investigation into a report that president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo has used multiple Twitter accounts to speak ill of several current and former Sixers players.

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic tweeted the 76ers' official statement on the matter:

Ben Detrick of The Ringer reported Tuesday that Colangelo has utilized anonymous "burner" Twitter accounts to further his own agenda.

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Colangelo told him the allegations are false.

