Martin Odegaard Unsure of Real Madrid Future, Hints at Fresh Loan Move

Martin Odegaard has hinted he does not expect to be back at Real Madrid for long having returned from an 18-month loan spell with Dutch side Heerenveen.

The Norwegian has ruled out a return to the Eredivisie outfit, calling it a "a closed chapter" but said he wants to be at a club where he will get plenty of game time, per Norwegian agency NTB (h/t EFE, via AS):

"The important thing is to go to a team where I can play. A loan to another Spanish club is a good alternative, but right now I don't know a whole lot. I don't know what's going to happen, but if nothing happens, I'll do pre-season with Madrid, and it's a great chance to show myself."

Still only 19, Odegaard has had huge pressure on his young shoulders since he joined Real for a reported €3 million (£2.3 million) in January 2015 after trialling with a handful of Europe's biggest clubs.

He initially failed to settle with Real's Castilla side and did not show the progress many expected of him.

Odegaard's move to Heerenveen back in January 2017 gave him the opportunity to play out of the spotlight he has on him at Real.

He hardly lit up the Eredivisie with goals, netting just three times and providing four assists in his 40 league appearances but was effective in a side that finished eighth in 2017-18.

Current Real manager Zinedine Zidane was formerly in charge of the Castilla side at the Santiago Bernabeu and has shown he is prepared to put faith in youth.

He could give Odegaard the chance in pre-season to show how he has advanced during his time away.

And even if the decision is made to send the 12-time Norway international out on loan again, it would hardly be terminal for Odegaard's Real career.

He is still a teenager and has plenty of talent, and a loan to another Spanish club would give him the chance to prove his worth in La Liga.