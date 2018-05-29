WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 29

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 29May 30, 2018
After several weeks of buildup and controversy, Buddy Murphy finally received his Cruiserweight Championship match against Cedric Alexander on this week's 205 Live.
Murphy has been one of the standout competitors in the division since he was first brought to the brand from NXT back in February.
The storyline about him constantly having to make weight for the division never took off, but his incredible in-ring performances against the likes of Kalisto and Mustafa Ali made everyone take noticed.
This should have been on a pay-per-view, but WWE management seems to have forgotten the cruiserweight division still exists.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto and Lince Dorado
- It's nice to see Lucha House Party mix up its tag team combos. It was looking like it would always be Kalisto as a solo act and Dorado with Metalik as a tag team. Maybe they will use the Freebird rule if the company ever puts them in the hunt for the tag titles.
- Gulak might have a future doing commentary when he retires from the ring. He is well-spoken, quick-witted and loves the business.
- Gulak and Gallagher would have made a great team. Maybe they can join forces someday if Kendrick ever moves on.
The first match of the night featured more action from 205 Live's budding tag team division with Kalisto and Lince Dorado taking on The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher.
Drew Gulak has been feuding with Lucha House Party recently, so he was scouting the team with the commentators at ringside.
The pace of the match was quick while the luchadors were in control and slowed down when Kendrick and Gallagher took over.
Their contrasting styles led to this match having a little bit of everything, but something kept it from reaching its full potential. Everyone did a good job. It just felt like something was missing.
Gulak helped Kendrick and Gallagher get the victory by pulling Dorado off the top rope while the ref had his back turned, allowing Kendrick to put him in the Captain's Hook.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights