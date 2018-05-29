WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 29

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

After several weeks of buildup and controversy, Buddy Murphy finally received his Cruiserweight Championship match against Cedric Alexander on this week's 205 Live.

Murphy has been one of the standout competitors in the division since he was first brought to the brand from NXT back in February.

The storyline about him constantly having to make weight for the division never took off, but his incredible in-ring performances against the likes of Kalisto and Mustafa Ali made everyone take noticed.

This should have been on a pay-per-view, but WWE management seems to have forgotten the cruiserweight division still exists.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.

Results will be added during the show.