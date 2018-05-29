WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 29

1 of 6

Samoa Joe kicked off the show and immediately claimed he would win Money in the Bank and create an anxiety and fear across SmackDown that the WWE champion will have to endure. He vowed to introduce Bryan to a fate worse than "forced retirement" and brought up Bryan's wife Brie and daughter Birdie, claiming Bryan will be home with them soon enough.

Bryan appeared and threatened to break Joe's legs if he mentioned his family again.

Big Cass interrupted the proceedings and had a revelation for fans: the advertised match between Bryan and Joe would not take place tonight. Instead, it will be Joe vs. Cass when the big man is medically cleared and he will be cleared soon.

Cass eventually laid both Joe and Bryan out with shots from the Money in the Bank briefcase and stood tall, leaving Bryan and Joe seething.

Grade

C+

Analysis

The Joe promo was fantastic, as it usually is, but the bait-and-switch nature of WWE's booking of Bryan vs. Joe is disappointing. Fans tuned in expecting a dream match of sorts and were informed shortly after this that the match will now be a Triple Threat match involving Cass.

The Cass character is so bland, so unexciting and underdeveloped that it is difficult to get behind him.

That he literally has no gimmick outside of his height does him no favors.

A just slightly above-average promo segment that would have been better if it was limited to Bryan and Joe.