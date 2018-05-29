WWE Raw Results: Ruby Riott Breaks Out and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Say what you will about The Riott Squad's booking since arriving on Monday nights but the Memorial Day episode of Raw brought with it Ruby Riott's best performance since her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte at February's Fastlane pay-per-view.

The tattooed badass of the faction eliminated Bayley, kicked math right out of Dana Brooke's head and dispatched of hometown heroine Mickie James, much to the dismay of the Richmond fans.

It was her work with Sasha Banks in the final fall of the Gauntlet match that really stood out.

Not only did the artist formerly known as Heidi Lovelace dominate the action, she demonstrated an in-ring chemistry with The Boss that helped elevate the overall quality of the match.

Riott was the glue that held the match together, the central figure in a match that included three former women's champions. That is a hell of a seal of approval from management considering the very real concerns that existed about Riott getting a fair shake on the main roster considering she does not look like the prototypical star of WWE's women's division.

Let's hope this is the beginning of a substantial run for Riott and her teammates because the Raw brand is missing genuine heels beyond Alexa Bliss and if the Michigan native can continue delivering between the ropes, there is no reason she should not benefit considerably with a push toward the forefront of the division.