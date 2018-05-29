Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE SmackDown May 29

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown won't just deliver the final Money in the Bank qualifier, it will give fans a dream match. Daniel Bryan will clash with Samoa Joe for the first time since 2006 when the blue brand heads to Raleigh, North Carolina.

The beloved Bryan has one final shot to make the Money in the Bank ladder match field. He fell short against Rusev in his first try. Another big bruiser now stands in his way.

It was supposed to be Big Cass who faced Joe to determine Team Blue's last Money in the Bank entrant. However, a bad knee opened the door for Bryan, and now he seeks redemption against The Samoan Submission Machine.

This is the kind of bout that can make SmackDown WWE's "A" show.

Much of the rest of Tuesday's show promises to focus on the June 17 Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The SmackDown Women's Championship match and the WWE title bout should both be in the spotlight in Raleigh.

The following is a look ahead at what to expect on the latest episode with info from news updates and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com. Tuesday's show will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

By the time Money in the Bank arrives, we may see a more polished Lana between the ropes.

The Ravishing Russian is apparently working on her game ahead of the PPV. PWInsider reported: "Lana has been in Florida putting in extra training prior to her Money in the Bank ladder match."

That could mean she doesn't show up on SmackDown should she remain at WWE's developmental hub for the next few weeks.



Whether we will see Big Cass in action remains unclear. He's been inactive due to a knee injury, but it's one that is potentially just part of a storyline.

Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "Big Cass is currently listed as appearing on this coming weekend's SmackDown tour."

That doesn't mean he'll actually wrestle, but if he was dealing with a serious knee injury, one would imagine traveling from city to city wouldn't be the best course of action.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), the current plan is for Bryan vs. Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to headline the upcoming event in Tokyo.

Whether that is a hint of things to come in terms of onscreen storylines remains to be seen. Both Bryan and Joe make sense as WWE title contenders.

SmackDown Streaks

Andrade "Cien" Almas took down another enhancement talent last week. He beat Kevin Bennett to go 2-0 since debuting on SmackDown, as seen on CageMatch.net.

For the moment, it looks as if WWE is committed to building up the former NXT champ. A long winning streak to open up his SmackDown tenure would be a smart way to do that.

Billie Kay, meanwhile, wasn't as successful on last Tuesday's SmackDown.

She fell to Lana in a Money in the Bank qualifier. She has is now 0-2 in one-on-one matches on SmackDown and has lost six straight solo bouts dating back to her NXT run, per CageMatch.net.

Kay and Peyton Royce remain steady parts of the show but have yet to be booked as powerful opponents.

Preview

The New Day will take on The Miz and The Bar on Tuesday night.

Last week, The Miz knocked off Big E thanks to interference from The Bar. The cheap victory won't go unpunished, though. The New Day will get a chance to make Cesaro, Sheamus and The A-Lister pay.

Credit: WWE.com

Carmella may soon get her own comeuppance.

She has been extremely cocky ahead of her SmackDown Women's Championship bout with Asuka, talking all kinds of trash to her rival. SmackDown hasn't devoted much time to the feud thus far, but one has to expect a violent collision between the two before long.

Words are poised to shift into physicality between Nakamura and Tye Dillinger, as well.

The two Superstars have traded shots on social media of late. SmackDown general manager Paige later booked them in a match against each other as a result.

Nakamura will be prepping for his WWE Championship contest against Styles at Money in the Bank, while The Perfect 10 will be looking to score a major upset.

The night's marquee bout will pit Bryan against Joe with a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line.

Bryan beat Jeff Hardy to get this point. He's now eyeing the possibility of winning the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career. He will have to get through a grizzly bear in wrestling boots first, though.

The underdog and the fearsome predator haven't battled since they were both in Ring of Honor. Thanks to Big Cass' injury, that's set to change. An excellent showdown with high stakes now awaits.