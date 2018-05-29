Liverpool to Reportedly Offer Record Fee for Alisson in Latest Transfer Rumours

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

According to Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Reds are hoping to capitalise on the Serie A side's need to fall in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations after they were sanctioned in 2015.

"The Italians are on a stronger financial footing now, having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, but they will again be vulnerable to big offers for key players—it is why they considered selling Edin Dzeko to Chelsea in January," King said. "With that in mind, Liverpool will look to test Roma's resolve for Alisson, whose reputation has continued to grow."

It's also said that Alisson represents a "prime target" for the Merseyside giants amid links to Stoke City's Jack Butland.

Roma would reportedly expect any suitors for the Brazil international to break the transfer world record for a goalkeeper in order to prise him away. That currently stands at £34.7 million, which saw Ederson move from Benfica to Manchester City.

Despite the speculation, Roma's director of football Monchi recently said there have been no offers for Alisson yet, per Football Italia.

"In order for a player to leave, there have to be three elements in place: an offer, a yes from the club and from the player," he added. "As of today, we have nothing of the sort."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's need for improvement between the sticks was highlighted on Saturday evening in the UEFA Champions League final, as Loris Karius made two errors that helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over the Reds.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper and pundit David Preece believes Liverpool should be ready to spend big on Alisson as a result:

The 25-year-old Roma star has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world this year after a spectacular season with the Serie A side.

As these figures from OptaPaolo illustrate, the Roma stopper saved his team numerous points:

Roma and Liverpool have done business recently, with Mohamed Salah arriving last summer for what now looks an incredible bargain at £36.9 million. The Serie A side, having potentially undersold a year ago, will surely dig in and ensure they get full value before cashing in on more stars.

Still, Liverpool have been active in the transfer market lately, with deals for Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho—the latter confirmed Monday evening—wrapped up. With that in mind, if there is a real desire at Anfield to get Alisson, it would be a surprise if he didn't end up a Liverpool player.