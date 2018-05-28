Mexico Settles for Draw vs. Wales in Friendly Ahead of 2018 World Cup

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Mexico is hoping to make a deep run in the 2018 World Cup, but the team only managed a 0-0 draw against Wales in an international friendly Monday.

Playing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Mexico controlled the action, but Wales goalie Wayne Hennessey prevented the team from getting onto the scoresheet.

Although this was just an exhibition, El Tri likely isn't too satisfied with a draw against a non-qualifying opponent.

What's Next?

Mexico has two more international friendlies on the schedule before competing in the World Cup. The squad will face Scotland on Saturday before matching up with Denmark on June 9.

Wales doesn't have another fixture scheduled until the UEFA Nations in September.