WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 28

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks was the last woman standing on an uneven edition of WWE Raw.

The Gauntlet match she won to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match didn't get nearly enough space to spread its wings. This was nothing like the two-hour epic WWE put on earlier this year. Raw instead opted to cram the bout in the show's final moments after a night of slapstick, one-liners and sneak attacks.

Seth Rollins defended the Intercontinental Championship again. More and more, The Kingslayer has been the red brand's de facto top titleholder.

Monday's show also featured more destruction from Braun Strowman, The B-Team's pursuit of gold, as well as Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley's rancid rivalry. In the march toward the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, things got weird often with mixed results.



Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's Raw.