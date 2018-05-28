WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 28

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Bayley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James vs. Sasha Banks



Bayley beat Morgan in mere seconds. She pinned Logan moments later. The two Riott Squad members paid her back with a beatdown.

That weakened Bayley, leaving her vulnerable against Riott who pinned her. Riott finished off Brooke in a hurry before trading blows with James.

James controlled the action against Riott for a good stretch. A handful of tights and a roll-up, though, allowed Riott to eliminate her.

Banks pounced on her tired foe. A hard-hitting bout ensued as Riott held on. Distractions from Logan and Morgan weren't enough to give the heel the win.

The Boss used Bank Statement to force Riott to tap out.

Result

Banks wins via submission to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Memorable Moments and Quotes

Bayley hits Logan with a hurricanrana outside the ring.

Banks yanks Riott's head through her legs by her hair.

Grade

D+

Analysis

WWE stumbled with decision after decision regarding this match.

Giving the women such little ring time hurt the storytelling. This was rushed and devoid of real emotion. There was no advancement of the Bayley vs. Banks feud and both Morgan and Logan looked like pushovers by the end of things.

The company clearly didn't understand why so many fans loved the Gauntlet match from February as it presented the antithesis of it here.

Banks will be a great addition to the Money in the Bank match. Her willingness to put her body on the line will come in quite handy. But WWE could have gone any number of more appetizing routes to put her in this position.