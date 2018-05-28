Last Chance Gauntlet Match: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw May 28

Credit: WWE.com

A fight for the final spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match is on its way on Monday's WWE Raw.

Seven wrestlers, including Sasha Banks and The Riott Squad, will battle in a Gauntlet match. Whoever emerges from that grueling test will earn a place at the table at the June 17 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Raw's last Gauntlet match was a thriller that stretched on for two hours. Anything close to as good as that would be a welcome sight. Raw has been underwhelming to be kind in the past few weeks and could use a boost of any sort.

Competition for viewership will be tough when the red brand heads to Richmond, Virginia, though. Raw will go up against game seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The ratings are poised to take a major blow as a result.

What's on tap on the latest episode during the build to Money in the Bank? Read on for a look ahead, complete with info from the latest news and the Raw preview on WWE.com.

The Monday's Raw will then get rolling at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

Jason Jordan's return could happen at any moment. The former tag team champ is recovered from neck surgery but has yet to reemerge on Raw. He is set to at least be in the same building as his fellow Raw stars.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported: "Jordan is slated to be at this Monday's Raw taping."

It looks as if we can expect to see a lot more of The Boss on Monday nights. According to WrestleVotes, Banks signed a new deal:

She will be among the favorites to win the upcoming Gauntlet match and should get plenty of spotlight moving forward.

Talk of Rey Mysterio re-joining WWE continues. And should the future Hall of Famer come back, he could have some new allies on his side.

In an interview with Telemundo broadcaster Harry Ruiz, Mysterio spoke about the idea of being a part of a Latino stable in WWE.

Raw Streaks

The B-Team suddenly has reason to celebrate.

Perennial doormats Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas beat Breezango on last week's Raw. That gives the duo a modest two-match winning streak, as seen on CageMatch.net.

For most teams, that's no big deal. The B-Team, though, was an abysmal 1-34 before this point going back to their days in The Social Outcasts.

They may only be in the midst of a short-lived hot streak, but it's great to see them getting a rare chance to shine.

No Way Jose hasn't been as successful in the win-loss department of late. The dance-happy Superstar fell to Baron Corbin last week and has now lost three consecutive matches, per CageMatch.net.

WWE hasn't made much of an effort to do anything with the recent NXT call-up, a trend that is likely to continue.

Preview

Seth Rollins, a bedrock for Raw, will prove once more that he's a fighting champion. His latest Intercontinental Championship title defense will come against Jinder Mahal.

Mahal's main adversary is Roman Reigns, but The Modern-Day Maharaja created bad blood between himself and Rollins thanks to a steel chair attack. That side rivalry has earned him a title shot.

A victory would see Mahal enter his Money in the Bank meeting with Reigns as champ.

Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey have their own battle to prepare for ahead of the PPV. Last week, Rousey promised to dethrone the Raw women's titleholder and take her arm in the process.

A response of some kind is coming. WWE.com's Raw preview teased that when it asked: "Can Jax counter Rousey’s bold words before their anticipated title clash?"

If Jax's comeback is verbal rather than physical, let's just hope the writers who came up with the awful Bobby Lashley's sisters segment aren't involved in scripting it.

The historically bad moment saw Sami Zayn antagonize Lashley by trotting out men posing as the powerhouse's sisters. Their feud now needs resuscitation and to veer in a completely new direction.

Much of Monday's Raw promises to be dedicated to the Gauntlet match, the last chance for the red brand's women to land a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Banks and Bayley's crumbling relationship should provide an intriguing subplot. Their slow-burn feud needs to fully explode at some point and it may do that here.

The Riott Squad, meanwhile, could face some infighting during the bout. Depending on what order the wrestlers come out, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan may have to go through each other to get to Money in the Bank.