Booker T on Potential Hulk Hogan Return to WWE: Everybody Deserves a 2nd Chance

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan was fired by WWE in 2015 after he used racial slurs during a portion of his sex tape that was leaked to and posted publicly by Gawker, but WWE Hall of Famer Booker T would like to see Hogan get another shot with the organization, according to TMZ Sports.

"He's an ambassador, he's a great ambassador for the game," Booker T said of Hogan.

"Everybody deserves a second chance, that's what life is all about," he added.

Booker T may get his wish—TMZ Sports reported in early May that the WWE "wants to bring [Hogan] back into the fold—and Hulk is down—but everyone wants to make sure it's done 'the right way.' We're told everyone wants to be sensitive to the audience that was offended by the racist rant—while showing Hulk's learned from his mistakes and is a changed man."