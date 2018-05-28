Manchester City Transfer News: Latest on Kylian Mbappe Rumours

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, there is interest in the France international at the Etihad Stadium and PSG may be forced into selling the striker to ensure they fall in line with financial fair play regulations.

"With UEFA apparently ready to hit the French giants with a financial fair play (FFP) charge, there are serious doubts over whether they can afford the projected £127 million initial outlay for the 19-year-old," Brennan wrote. "The suggestion is that PSG will have to either abandon their plan to sign on-loan Mbappe, or sell Brazil superstar Neymar this summer."

As noted in the report, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Neymar lately after the Brazil international joined PSG for a world-record fee last summer.

According to Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times, PSG would prefer to sell Mbappe than Neymar if they need to raise significant funds.

Mbappe is on loan at PSG from Monaco this season, but the Paris giants have an option to purchase the player outright.

As noted below by OptaJean, for his age there has been no more productive player in European football than Mbappe:

The youngster burst on to the scene in the 2016-17 campaign with the principality club, helping them to a surprise Ligue 1 title win and into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Since then, Mbappe has continued to excel and despite making such a high-profile move in the summer, he's been undaunted by the pressure of playing for a team such as PSG. His versatility, searing pace and composure in front of goal has made him such an asset to the capital club.

As we can see here, the PSG man is someone happy to take on significant responsibility:

The prospect of him making a move to City is a frightening one for the rest of English football, as Pep Guardiola's side were so potent in attack last term.

In Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling they boast three of the most promising attacking players in world football already. Adding Mbappe, who has shown he can play anywhere across the front line, would give Premier League defences so many headaches.

The UEFA Champions League Twitter account summed up what was an incredible season from City, especially in the final third:

According to Brennan, any deal for Mbappe would cost in excess of £100 million and that may be a stumbling block for the Premier League champions. However, the chance to sign a player as talented as the young Frenchman may not emerge again.

PSG will surely be desperate to keep the best French talent at the club for many years, as Mbappe is good enough and mature enough to build their attack around for seasons yet.