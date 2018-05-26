4 Reasons Why WWE's Attitude Era Isn't as Great as You Remember

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Of all the periods in WWE, the Attitude Era is considered by many to be the best time in the company's history.

It's understandable why some people would think this way. WWE was in a ratings battle with WCW, so both companies were pulling out all the stops to outdo the other.

The emergence of legends like The Rock, Steve Austin and Kurt Angle gave the era credibility, and Vince McMahon's purchases of ECW and WCW cemented WWE as the No. 1 pro wrestling promotion on the planet.

However, certain things about this period are often overlooked by fans. Nostalgia can cloud our memories and make us see things through rose-colored glasses.

This article will look at four reasons why the Attitude Era isn't as great as you remember.