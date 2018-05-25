Report: Nick Diaz Arrested on Felony Domestic Battery by Strangulation Charge

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Nick Diaz was reportedly arrested Thursday night in Las Vegas for domestic violence.

According to MMAjunkie's Simon Samano and Steven Marrocco, Diaz was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Samano and Marrocco reported "12 units were dispatched to the scene, the alleged victim was transported to a local hospital and Diaz was combative with officers during his arrest."

The 34-year-old hasn't fought since January 2015, when he lost to Anderson Silva at UFC 183. However, that result was eventually overturned and ruled a no-contest after The Spider tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Diaz also failed a drug test for marijuana at UFC 183 and was hit with a five-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that was later reduced to 18 months.

Last month, Diaz accepted a one-year suspension, retroactive to April 2017, from the United States Anti-Doping Agency after he missed three out-of-competition drug tests within a 12-month span.