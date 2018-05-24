WWE Star Nikki Bella Raises $15,000 for Charity on American Ninja Warrior

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Nikki Bella attends the Dress For Success Worldwide-West Seventh Annual Shop For Success Vip Event In Los Angeles on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Dress for Success Worldwide-West )
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

She's a two-time Divas champion, but WWE star Nikki Bella was unable to finish the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course. 

During Thursday's celebrity special, Bella fell on the flying shelf grab, failing to get a grip on the second shelf and falling into the water below.

She nearly stumbled on the third obstacle, the spinning bridge, but managed to keep her footing just long enough to reach the platform at the end of the obstacle. The American Ninja Warrior's official Twitter account shared a replay:

By completing three obstacles, Bella raised $15,000 for Red Nose Day, a charity focused on ending child poverty.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report