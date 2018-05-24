WWE Star Nikki Bella Raises $15,000 for Charity on American Ninja Warrior

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

She's a two-time Divas champion, but WWE star Nikki Bella was unable to finish the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

During Thursday's celebrity special, Bella fell on the flying shelf grab, failing to get a grip on the second shelf and falling into the water below.

She nearly stumbled on the third obstacle, the spinning bridge, but managed to keep her footing just long enough to reach the platform at the end of the obstacle. The American Ninja Warrior's official Twitter account shared a replay:

By completing three obstacles, Bella raised $15,000 for Red Nose Day, a charity focused on ending child poverty.