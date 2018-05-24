Manchester United Reportedly Could Swap Matteo Darmian for Mario Mandzukic

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United could reportedly sign Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic as part of a deal sending Matteo Darmian to Turin.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t the Daily Star's Rhys Turrell), Darmian looks set to depart the Red Devils for Serie A this summer having failed to convince during his three-year stint at the club, and manager Jose Mourinho—who wants to add more power to his forward options—is an admirer of Mandzukic.

As such, the Croatian could be offered up in exchange for the Italian.

The 32-year-old still has two years remaining on his deal with the Bianconeri, but Goal's Romeo Agresti reported last month that Juve are willing to part with him this summer.

If they can get a player in exchange, they may be even more prepared to do so.

Mandzukic contributed 10 goals and four assists to Juve in all competitions this season, helping them win their seventh successive Serie A title and third league-and-cup double in a row.

Last year, though his team would go on to lose 4-1, he scored a sensational goal against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final:

The striker has often been forced wide on to the left during his time in Turin to accommodate others such as Gonzalo Higuain, but wherever he's deployed, he works tirelessly for the team and uses his 6'3" frame and impressive physicality to cause problems for defenders.

Marca's Chris Winterburn believes he could make a useful acquisition for the Red Devils:

He'd be a useful option off the bench, and his ability to be utilised on the left would also allow him to operate in support of Romelu Lukaku.

Sports writer Daniel Harris and United blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz are strongly opposed to his capture, though:

He would only be a short-term capture given his age, and he doesn't have the pace to add speed to United's play in the final third—nor would he do much to change Mourinho's utilitarian style.

The Red Devils have struggled for fluidity even with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, though, so there's no guarantee that would change even if United signed a player who was the polar opposite to Mandzukic.

That some United supporters will hope he's not the team's only attacking recruit this summer is understandable, but the club could do worse than receiving him as part of a deal for Darmian.