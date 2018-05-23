Jayson Tatum Passes Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson in Rookie Playoff Scoring

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum continues to make his mark on the 2018 NBA playoffs, moving up the list of the most impactful rookies in NBA history:

The Boston Celtics star averaged 13.9 points per game during the regular season, but injuries have caused him to take on a bigger offensive role in the playoffs. He entered Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers averaging 18.0 points per game in 16 appearances, leading his team in scoring.

He scored 24 points in Wednesday's game, marking the ninth time in 17 contests that he's notched at least 20.

While it's easy to dismiss this type of production as fluky, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft has put himself in pretty impressive company with this run.

He trails only three players on the list of most points for a rookie in a single postseason. Two of the three are Hall of Famers, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the top scorer in NBA history. Tatum also passed three additional Hall of Fame players with his performance Wednesday, including Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson.

Considering he is just 20 years old, there will likely be many more records broken in the player's future.