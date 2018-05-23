Clemson Baseball Team Scores Record 17 Runs in 4th Inning vs. Notre Dame

Jim Bounds/Associated Press

Clemson and Notre Dame feature two of the best football programs in the country, and the Tigers put up a score worthy of the gridiron in their matchup Wednesday.

The thing is, it came in a baseball game.

The second-seeded Clemson Tigers faced the 11th-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the 2018 ACC baseball tournament Wednesday in Durham, North Carolina. Notre Dame jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings and held a 3-1 advantage heading into the fourth when Clemson's offense exploded for a head-turning 17 runs in the inning.

Clemson Baseball noted first baseman Chris Williams drilled a long ball off the Durham bull beyond the outfield fence:

According to Clemson, the 17 runs in an inning broke the previous ACC tournament record of 14 runs in one frame. The school record is 19 in an inning, although it didn't come in a conference tournament game.

Williams' long ball wasn't the only home run in the frame, as shortstop Logan Davidson homered twice and right fielder Seth Beer added another in the four-homer inning.

The Tigers are a serious threat to win this tournament as the second seed, and Wednesday's offensive outburst did nothing to change that notion.