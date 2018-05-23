WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from May 23

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Weeks after dropping a tag team match to TM-61 following underhanded tactics by the Australian duo, Heavy Machinery sought revenge as they met the cocky young team.

Shane Thorne and Nick Miller overcame an early onslaught by the babyfaces, grounding Tucker Knight and isolating him from partner Otis Dozovic.

A hot tag to the explosive Otis, though, had Heavy Machinery in position to score the win. He even landed his worm/elbow drop combination.

Unfortunately for him, Thorne and Miller capitalized on an opening, holding Otis' legs down undetected by the official and scoring the cheap pinfall.

Result

TM-61 defeated Heavy Machinery

Grade

B

Analysis

Thorne and Miller should feel like a bigger deal this early in their heel run but the booking of the young duo, both before and after injury, has been so inconsistent that it is hard to take them seriously as any sort of threat.

The nature of the win all but ensures the rivalry with Heavy Machinery continues.

That should mean something but unfortunately at this point, it just earns both teams continued treadmill booking in the lower half of the tag team division.