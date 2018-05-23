WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks and More

Credit: WWE.com

The rumor mill is heating up ahead of Money in the Bank and this week, two of WWE's most prominent female Superstars find themselves at the center of it.

Ronda Rousey is still riding high following her WrestleMania performance and now, will challenge Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank on June 17. Just how ready is the newcomer for a match of that magnitude though?

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular stars on the Raw roster but her placement on the show has not necessarily been what she hopes for. Was it enough to deter her from resigning with the company?

Who else popped up in this week's WWE rumor mill, joining them?

Is Rousey Ready?

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ronda Rousey's scheduled singles matches against Mickie James in the UK were switched to tag team matches after management deemed her not ready for the singles bouts.

Rousey would team up with Ember Moon and Natalya to defeat Mickie James, Ruby Riott and Liv Moran in Six-Woman Tag Team matches.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. If WWE was so worried that Rousey was not ready for a singles match against an established and veteran performer like James, why would it book her in a Raw Women's Championship match against Nia Jax, who does not have nearly the wealth of in-ring knowledge that James does?

If Rousey was not ready for the match, management would not risk exposing her on a pay-per-view card that a million subscribers will be able to watch as opposed to a live event that only those in attendance will ever see.

It is illogical.

That is unless WWE shoots some sort of angle to get Rousey of the match come Money in the Bank and maybe build heat for Jax, if she is to turn heel and combat the former Olympian.

Sasha Banks Resigns With WWE

The Boss is officially staying put in WWE, according to WrestleVotes.

Banks has been a staple of the division since her call-up in 2015 and before that, helped champion the women's revolution in NXT through her acclaimed series of matches with Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Recently, she has been involved in a love-hate relationship with Bayley.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Banks is still one of the most marketable women on the roster and her in-ring performances are among the best of any woman under contract. Securing her services for the foreseeable future is a major accomplishment for WWE.

Banks may not be in the title hunt at this moment but she has enough credibility among fans that she could easily win a No. 1 contender match on the next Raw and be taken seriously as a challenger to any woman. That is how good she is and how effectively she has gotten herself over with fans.

Keeping her under contract and preventing her from going elsewhere and making a ton of money for someone else is a wise decision.

Management High on Drew McIntyre

Also according to WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon and Triple H have both been instrumental in Drew McIntyre's work since his return to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania. The report states that, while the pairing with Ziggler is merely for the time being, it could lead to big things for the former NXT champion in the near future.

McIntyre and Ziggler are currently on an undefeated streak of late, including a big win over Finn Balor and Braun Strowman two weeks ago on Raw.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. McIntyre has had supporters in management before but this feels different. He is bigger, more intense and a better overall performer than he was when he was anointed the "chosen one" by Vince McMahon during his first run.

Already a former NXT champion, he has the size and look to be a future Universal champion with the Raw brand. He is physically imposing and has a presence about him that leads fans to believe he could conceivably beat Brock Lesnar if thet two were to compete.

That bodes well for McIntyre, even if that match never happens.