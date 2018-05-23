NBA Mock Draft 2018: Projections and Predictions for Top Sharpshooters

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A look at the NBA's all-time three-point averages reveals a few truths.

First, teams are shooting from beyond the arc more often than any point since the 1979-80 season, when the three-point line was added. On average, teams take 29.0 three-pointers per game, a mark that is nearly double what it was 15 years ago, per Basketball Reference.

Second, shooting from behind the three-point line has gradually improved over the past four seasons, going from 35.0 percent in 2014-15 to 36.2 percent in 2017-18. The latter mark is tied for the third-best success rate in league history, behind the 1995-96 and 2008-09 campaigns.

In sum, teams are taking more three-pointers than ever at a percentage that is nearly tops in league history. Therefore, solid shooters in this year's draft should be highly coveted.

Here's a look at a mock draft as well predictions on where a few top shooters may end up.

NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Arizona C Deandre Ayton



2. Sacramento Kings: Duke F Marvin Bagley III



3. Atlanta Hawks: Michigan State F Jaren Jackson Jr.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Real Madrid G Luka Doncic

5. Dallas Mavericks: Duke F Wendell Carter

6. Orlando Magic: Missouri F Michael Porter Jr.

7. Chicago Bulls: Texas C Mohamed Bamba

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets and Celtics): Oklahoma G Trae Young

9. New York Knicks: Alabama G Collin Sexton

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers and Suns): Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges

11. Charlotte Hornets: Texas Tech G Zhaire Smith

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Texas A&M F Robert Williams



13. Los Angeles Clippers: Kentucky G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

14. Denver Nuggets: Cedevita Zagreb F Dzanan Musa

15. Washington Wizards: Missouri F Jontay Porter

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Villanova G Jalen Brunson

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Chalmette High School C Mitchell Robinson

18. San Antonio Spurs: Michigan State F Miles Bridges

19. Atlanta Hawks: Miami G Lonnie Walker

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Kentucky F Kevin Knox

21. Utah Jazz: Boise State G Chandler Hutchison

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop

23. Indiana Pacers: Villanova G Donte DiVincenzo

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Creighton G Khyri Thomas

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers): UCLA G Aaron Holiday



26. Philadelphia 76ers: Duke G Gary Trent Jr.

27. Boston Celtics: Villanova F Omari Spellman

28. Golden State Warriors: Oregon F Troy Brown Jr.

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): IMG G Anfernee Simons

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Boston College G Jerome Robinson

Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges and Duke G Gary Trent Jr. to the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers may lose free agent shooting guard JJ Redick in the offseason, and a couple other adept outside shooters acquired midseason (Marco Belinelli and Eryan Ilyasova) are eligible to sign elsewhere as well, per HoopsHype.

The 76ers are a young and talented team that should contend for the next decade provided Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are healthy and stay in town, but the team may need some more scoring help from the outside.

They should look to improve that area with both of their first-round picks. If Villanova wing Mikal Bridges falls to the 76ers at No. 10, then he's the clear choice there. Bridges drastically improved his three-point shot during his three seasons in school, going from 29.9 percent from the three-point line his freshman year to 43.5 percent from beyond the arc his junior year.

As an added bonus, he's also an excellent defender: Bridges posted 1.4 steals per game during his collegiate career.

With the 26th overall pick, Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. is a possible selection. In his one year in school, Trent took 6.5 three-pointers per game. He stayed efficient despite the large three-point shot volume, making 40.2 percent of his threes en route to scoring 14.5 points per game.

Trent also shined at the NBA Draft Combine, as he dropped 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting in a five-on-five scrimmage.

Bridges and Trent would help fill any potential free-agent voids and perhaps help the 76ers become a top-two Eastern Conference title contender next year.

Villanova G Jalen Brunson to the Phoenix Suns

No team shot worse from the three-point line than the Phoenix Suns last year, and only two teams had a worse field-goal percentage overall. They need to add some more efficient scorers to their roster, which is why Villanova guard Jalen Brunson could be the pick at No. 16.

Granted, Brunson is not as high on other mock drafts (No. 29 for NBADraft.net, No. 28 for SI.com), but the guess here is that he makes a steady climb into the mid-first round by the end of the pre-draft process.

Brunson made 51.0 percent of his field goals in college, in addition to knocking down 39.3 percent of his three-pointers. He scored 18.9 points per game during his junior year en route to a Naismith Player of the Year award and a national championship. Although collegiate production doesn't necessarily foreshadow pro success, it's really hard to ignore Brunson's sterling resume.

UCLA G Aaron Holiday to the Los Angeles Lakers



UCLA guard Aaron Holiday never shot worse than 41 percent from three-point land in any of his three seasons in school. That makes him an excellent fit for the Los Angeles Lakers, who (a) had the second-worst three-point shooting percentage in the NBA and (b) could use a backup point guard behind franchise floor general Lonzo Ball.

Holiday, who is the brother of NBA veterans Jrue and Justin Holiday, was the man for UCLA last season, leading the team in scoring (20.3 points), assists (5.8) and steals (1.3). He also rarely left the court, posting 37.7 minutes per game.

The pressure won't be as intense in L.A., where Holiday can come off the bench and contribute 15 minutes per night or so and fill in as the starter in case Ball is out with an injury. He should be able to succeed in that role and help the Lakers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.