ESPN's UFC Package Bid Reportedly Worth $1.5 Billion

ESPN is reportedly spending serious money to become a major factor in the UFC world.

According to Andrew Wallenstein of Variety, the network reached a deal with UFC that will start in early 2019 and feature 45 fights on its channels and ESPN+ streaming service. While ESPN secured its initial TV rights in a deal in April, this latest development gives the network a second portion that Fox Sports currently holds and brings the deal to $1.5 billion for five years.

Wallenstein noted the breakdown is $300 million a year for the next five years.

