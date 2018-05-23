ESPN's UFC Package Bid Reportedly Worth $1.5 Billion

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

Closeup of a glove and the UFC logo at Ultimate Fighting Championship 73 on Saturday, July 7, 2007, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

ESPN is reportedly spending serious money to become a major factor in the UFC world.

According to Andrew Wallenstein of Variety, the network reached a deal with UFC that will start in early 2019 and feature 45 fights on its channels and ESPN+ streaming service. While ESPN secured its initial TV rights in a deal in April, this latest development gives the network a second portion that Fox Sports currently holds and brings the deal to $1.5 billion for five years.

Wallenstein noted the breakdown is $300 million a year for the next five years.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

