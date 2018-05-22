2018 AFL Round 10 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Week Analysis

Darrian Traynor/AFL Media/Getty Images

It is common for players to move clubs, but when defender Jake Lever made the move from Adelaide to Melbourne at the end of last season, it became one of the most bitter trades in recent memory.



Just days after the Adelaide Crows lost to the Richmond Tigers in the 2017 Grand Final, the 22-year-old requested a trade to the Melbourne Demons, who jumped at the opportunity, paying both their 2017 and 2018 first-round draft picks for the talented big man.



The buildup to and aftermath of Lever's announcement that he wanted to be traded can only be described as tense, with the Crows advising the 2015 Rising Star nominee that it was best if he didn't attend the club's best and fairest awards night.



Lever will be catching up with his former teammates this Sunday when he and his new club meet the Crows in Alice Springs in what is a top-four battle.



The third-placed Demons are listed at a price of $1.80 AUD to win their fifth game in a row, according to AustralianGambling, while the Crows aren't far behind them at $2.05 to win their sixth game from eight starts in this fixture.



A huge Sunday of football continues in Perth when Fremantle Dockers are slight favourites ($1.78) to beat a much-improved North Melbourne Kangaroos ($2.05) lineup, which took care of the Greater Western Sydney Giants last week by 43 points.



Speaking of the Giants, they are $1.43 to bounce back into the winner's circle when they host Essendon Bombers ($2.85) at Spotless Stadium on Saturday night, while the team that the Bombers surprised last weekend, Geelong Cats ($1.05), is the shortest-priced favourite of the round to rebound from that shock-loss when it hosts the last-placed Carlton Blues ($10.50).



Joining the Blues at the wrong end of the ladder are the St Kilda Saints, who have managed just one win this campaign, and things don't get any easier for coach Alan Richardson's charges this week either with an encounter against the reigning Premiers.



But $1.07 is all that is on offer for Richmond Tigers to notch their eighth win from 10 games, while the friendless Saints are way out at $8.50. Richmond are the $4.25 favourites on the AFL futures.



West Coast Eagles proved just last week that the Tigers are beatable, though, producing a stunning 47-point victory over the Premiers, a result that saw coach Adam Simpson's side shorten from $10 to $6.50 for the Premiership.



The Eagles are the talk of the town this week and are $1.68 to win their ninth game from 10 starts when they head to Etihad Stadium to take on Hawthorn ($2.20), while Collingwood Magpies ($1.44) are favoured to beat Western Bulldogs ($2.80) at the same venue on Friday night.



Brisbane Lions saluted for the first time this year on Sunday with a 56-point win over the Hawks, but they're big underdogs ($3.73) when they host the fifth-placed Sydney Swans ($1.28) on Saturday.