Danica Patrick Becomes 1st Woman to Host ESPYs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

Danica Patrick waits during qualifications for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick will become the first woman to host the ESPYs, ESPN's annual award show that recognizes the best from the sports world in the previous year.

ESPN announced the news Tuesday.

This comes after Patrick announced in November she was retiring from full-time racing following the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500. She is NASCAR's most successful female driver in the sport's history and had 15 top-10 finishes on her resume at the time of the announcement.

The ESPYs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 18.

