WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 22

Credit: WWE.com

With the cruiserweights being left off the Backlash card, nobody being in the Money in the Bank matches and the next title defense scheduled for May 29 instead of the MITB pay-per-view, it appears the division has been all but forgotten by management.

This is a shame because some of the best talents in WWE today resides in the 205 Live locker room. All you need to do is look at some of the recent shows to see for yourself.

Cedric Alexander is at the top of his game, Mustafa Ali is like a superhero come to life and Buddy Murphy has produced a few Matches of the Week.

This week's show featured Murphy preparing for his title match next week and Hideo Itami taking on his former partner, Akira Tozawa.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.