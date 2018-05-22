Eagles Reportedly Rejected Nick Foles Trade to Browns in Exchange for 35th Pick

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns revamped their quarterback room this offseason by trading for Tyrod Taylor and drafting Baker Mayfield, but they reportedly had their eyes on a Super Bowl winning signal-caller before being rebuffed.

According to Michael Silver of NFL.com, the Philadelphia Eagles turned down a trade proposal from the Browns in which they would have received the No. 35 pick in this year's draft in exchange for Nick Foles.

Silver noted the Eagles first asked Foles for his thoughts on the potential trade, and the quarterback expressed his desire to remain in Philadelphia. The two sides re-worked Foles' deal in April, presenting him with a $2 million bonus in 2018, a chance to make as much as $14 million in incentives and an option to stay with the Eagles in 2019.

Foles led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title after starter Carson Wentz tore his ACL in a December contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns while beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on the sport's biggest stage.

Holding onto Foles not only presents the Eagles with a backup who has proved more than capable of delivering if he's called upon, but it also provides them with an insurance policy in case Wentz isn't fully recovered by the start of the 2018 campaign.

As for Cleveland, it drafted Georgia running back Nick Chubb with that 35th pick. It will now turn its attention toward the combination of Taylor and Mayfield.

Head coach Hue Jackson has already said Taylor will be the starter, although that could always change before September. Mayfield might impress leading up to the season, or the Browns may decide to play the No. 1 overall pick to see what he brings to the table.

Either way, whoever is under center for the Browns has nowhere to go but up. The franchise was 0-16 in 2017 and 1-15 in 2016, in large part due to underwhelming quarterback play.