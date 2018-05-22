ACC Baseball Tournament 2018: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The 2018 ACC baseball tournament got underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, with a trio of games featuring lower-seeded teams.

No. 12 Pitt hoped to get the event off on the right foot against No. 8 seed Georgia Tech, while No. 10 Virginia went up against No. 6 Florida State in the mid-afternoon game. The No. 11 seed Notre Dame was on the slate to play No. 7 seed Miami.

Here is a look at how each game played out.

Pitt 2, Georgia Tech 1

Matt Pidich struck out eight over seven innings of one-run work, and Chris Cappas had two extra-base hits, including an RBI triple in the seventh, as Pitt earned a surprise 2-1 win over Georgia Tech.

Pitt was making its first appearance in the ACC tournament since joining the conference in 2014.

"We're the 12 seed, and we've been the underdogs ever since we came into the ACC," Pidich said, per Jerry DiPaola of TribLive. "You can pick us last, but we're going to come at you with everything we have.

"It's one of those things where we knew going into it that anything can happen. I mean, everyone knows in baseball anything can happen. Anyone can win the postseason."

Pitt coach Joe Jordano complimented his team after the game.

"I thought we played a really good baseball game today," Jordano said. "Georgia Tech's top of the lineup is one of the most dangerous in the league. We knew that Matt would have to throw one of his best games in order to give us an opportunity.

"The difference today was that we got timely hits. We played well defensively. We pitched well. Their guy (Georgia Tech starting pitcher (Xzavion Curry) is tough, came right at us and threw very well. We have tremendous respect for them."

The two teams went scoreless for the first six innings until Caleb Parry and Cappas drove in a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Pidich gave up a run to Georgia Tech in the bottom half but avoided allowing the Yellow Jackets to tie the game.

Pitt then threw two innings of scoreless relief to close it out. The Panthers will play top-seeded North Carolina in their next game.

Florida State 3, Virginia 2

It took 11 innings, but Florida State got the job done.

Reese Albert hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 11th, giving Florida State a 3-2 win over Virginia and keeping alive its trend of thrilling victories. The Seminoles have now won three of their last four games on walk-offs.

Cal Raleigh and Steven Wells also drove in runs for the Seminoles in the early going. The teams did all of their scoring in the first four innings before relief pitching held it down well into the extras.

Virginia is now essentially eliminated from NCAA tournament contention. The Cavaliers likely would have had to win the tournament to advance.

Florida State plays NC State on Friday.

Remaining Schedule (ET)

Wednesday, May 23

No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN)



Thursday, May 24

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN)



Friday, May 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN)

No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 3 p.m. (RSN)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN)



Saturday, May 26

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN)



Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship, noon (ESPN2)

Bracket