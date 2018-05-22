Mychal Kendricks Released by Eagles After 6 Seasons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly released starting linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer

No reason was given for the surprising release at the start of organized team activities.

Kendricks has spent his entire six-year career with the Eagles, appearing in 15 regular-season games last season while starting all three playoff games en route to the Super Bowl title.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

