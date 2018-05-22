Mychal Kendricks Released by Eagles After 6 Seasons

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly released starting linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

No reason was given for the surprising release at the start of organized team activities.

Kendricks has spent his entire six-year career with the Eagles, appearing in 15 regular-season games last season while starting all three playoff games en route to the Super Bowl title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.