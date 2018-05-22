WWE Reportedly Looking to Extend Length of PPVs Starting with Money in the Bank

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly planning to expand the length of its pay-per-views by one hour, starting with Money in the Bank in June.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Sky Italia posted Monday on Facebook that Money in the Bank will begin at 7 p.m. ET rather than 8 p.m. ET, making it a four-hour show.

Meltzer added that other cable providers were told the same by WWE and that the current plan is for WWE's secondary pay-per-views to last four hours, while the "Big Four" (WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series) will be five-hour events.

WWE Network usually airs a one-hour Kickoff Show before every pay-per-view, but it is reportedly unknown if the extended length of the main card will have any impact on that.

May's Backlash pay-per-view represented the start of WWE's initiative to make every pay-per-view dual-branded in nature.

On the heels of re-instituting the brand split, WWE had previously done Raw and SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-views with only the biggest shows featuring talent from both brands.

Now that the entire roster will be eligible to take part in every pay-per-view, an extra hour will give the creative team more time and space to add matches to the card.

Money in the Bank is already shaping up to be a stacked card with dual-brand Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men and women.

AJ Styles against Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax against Ronda Rousey, Carmella against Asuka and Roman Reigns against Jinder Mahal have also been booked for the show, and there is still nearly one month of build remaining before it takes place on June 17.

