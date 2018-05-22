Paul Worrilow Carted Off in Air Cast with Knee Injury at Eagles OTAs

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Paul Worrilow left organized team activities Tuesday due to a knee injury.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported Worrilow was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast. Per ESPN's Tim McManus, the injury occurred when Worrilow collided with a teammate during a red-zone drill.

He missed three games in October 2017 due to a knee injury.

An undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2013, Worrilow spent the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons before playing for the Detroit Lions last season. He signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in April.

In 13 games last season, he recorded 30 combined tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. He totaled 270 combined tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles during his first two years in the league.

It's a tough blow not just to the Eagles' depth but also Worrilow from a personal standpoint. The Wilmington, Delaware, native was looking forward to getting a chance to play close to home.

"For me, Philly was the place I wanted to get to," Worrilow told Philly.com's Paul Domowitch last month. "I used to drive by the stadium as a kid all the time. You look out and see the Linc. That’s where I wanted to play. It’s nice to be home. Nice to be around my family.’"