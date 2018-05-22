Brandi Chastain on HOF Plaque: 'It's Not the Most Flattering, but It's Nice'May 22, 2018
The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture now has some company.
United States Women's National Team legend Brandi Chastain was recently inducted into the Bay Area Hall of Fame. And while the induction alone is an incredible honor, receiving a plaque should only add to the accomplishment.
Should.
Take a look at Chastain's plaque, though:
SCU Women's Soccer @SCUWomensSoccer
Our very own @brandichastain was inducted into the Bay Area Hall of Fame tonight. Congratulations Brandi! #StampedeTogether https://t.co/tIbEqJqVNa
That's hardly a mirror image of the World Cup hero.
Chastain herself admitted "it's not the most flattering" but noted that "it's nice," via the Mercury News:
The internet, however, was not as gentle:
Ann Killion @annkillion
Brandi Chastain is one of the most beautiful athletes I’ve ever covered. How this became her plaque is a freaking embarrassment for BASHOF. Makes Cristiano’s look perfect. https://t.co/hta6c0cmSo
Tim Ryan @TheSportsHernia
Wow, so how did an overeager Rex Ryan land on a plaque? Spoiler Alert: He didn’t. What in THE hell is this? Whoever‘s responsible needs to be fully investigated. (h/t @annkillion) https://t.co/qxYf0F43A1
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
I could make a list of 50 people this plaque looks like and none of them are Brandi Chastain https://t.co/fiBp2kUj9A
Jay Busbee @jaybusbee
If you've ever wondered what Bill Belichick smiling up from a sewer grate would look like, look no further than the Hall of Fame plaque of Brandi Chastain: https://t.co/qowKsEoHEq https://t.co/ofUXNvDo5a
Washington Post @washingtonpost
Cristiano Ronaldo sculptor: Eh, this isn’t too bad. Brandi Chastain sculptor: Hold my chisel. https://t.co/gshfLJs7IX
adrian crawford @Crawf33
I just realized who that terrible Brandi Chastain plaque actually looks like but I can't say it because I'll probably get fired and run out of town
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
Only logical explanation is that someone changed "Brandi Chastain" in the work order to "Busey, Gary." https://t.co/yJx3Hmfb5Q
Juliet Macur @JulietMacur
Somebody should demand their money back for this God-awful depiction of Brandi Chastain. At first glance, I honestly thought it was Babe Ruth. https://t.co/Fuuu8ULU6X
Ziggy @BarnBurnerZiggy
Big congrats to Jerry/Larry/Gary Gergich for his admission into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame #ParksandRec #brandichastain https://t.co/tv2NImXhIr
Troy Hughes™ @TommySledge
Congratulates to Cristiano Ronaldo and Brandi Chastain on their recent engagement https://t.co/3eYZfv43wi
According to the Mercury News' Daniel Brown, there are no plans to re-do the plaque.
