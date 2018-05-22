Brandi Chastain on HOF Plaque: 'It's Not the Most Flattering, but It's Nice'

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture now has some company.

United States Women's National Team legend Brandi Chastain was recently inducted into the Bay Area Hall of Fame. And while the induction alone is an incredible honor, receiving a plaque should only add to the accomplishment.

Should.

Take a look at Chastain's plaque, though:

That's hardly a mirror image of the World Cup hero.

Chastain herself admitted "it's not the most flattering" but noted that "it's nice," via the Mercury News:

The internet, however, was not as gentle:

According to the Mercury News' Daniel Brown, there are no plans to re-do the plaque.