Brandi Chastain on HOF Plaque: 'It's Not the Most Flattering, but It's Nice'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2018

Brandi Chastain of the US celebrates after kicking the winning penalty shot to win the 1999 Women's World Cup final against China 10 July 1999 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The US won 5-4 on penalty kicks. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP / ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture now has some company.

United States Women's National Team legend Brandi Chastain was recently inducted into the Bay Area Hall of Fame. And while the induction alone is an incredible honor, receiving a plaque should only add to the accomplishment.

Should.

Take a look at Chastain's plaque, though:

That's hardly a mirror image of the World Cup hero.

Chastain herself admitted "it's not the most flattering" but noted that "it's nice," via the Mercury News:

The internet, however, was not as gentle:

According to the Mercury News' Daniel Brown, there are no plans to re-do the plaque.

