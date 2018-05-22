WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 22May 23, 2018
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 22
WWE SmackDown looked like the A-show on this leg of the build to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. After a shoddy Raw, the blue brand came through with a spirited episode.
Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy thrilled in the main event with Samoa Joe lurking nearby. The Miz's bitterness paired perfectly with The New Day's absurdity. Shinsuke Nakamura flourished as AJ Styles' antagonist.
Tuesday's show cleared up a number of unknowns about the Money in the Bank card, as well. Two more Superstars qualified for the women's ladder match and the WWE Championship bout now has its stipulation in place. Not every segment was a winner, but everything had a clear purpose.
There was a lot to buzz about after Team Blue's latest effort. Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown.
The New Day on Miz TV
- "God, I can get you to do anything tonight."—The Miz to the crowd.
- "You'll never be taken seriously because you don't take yourself seriously."—The Miz to Big E.
- The New Day throws pancakes on The Miz and shouts "Shame!" at him.
The Miz promoted his docuseries before welcoming The New Day.
Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E all at first claimed they were the one representing the team in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Woods talked up The Miz's accomplishments but called him self-centered.
The Miz tried to antagonize The New Day. Their unity and positivity annoyed him.
The group wanted Big E to fight The Miz, but the heel wasn't having it. Backstage, though, Paige ordered him to wrestle.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
SmackDown kicked off with a strong segment that showcased both The New Day and The Miz.
The New Day was its usual vibrant self. The Miz's brief angry rant was engrossing stuff, helping to hype his appearance in the Money in the Bank ladder match.
We didn't get an answer on which The New Day member will head to the PPV, but a bit of mystery won't hurt the bout.
The A-Lister laid out some truths about each man's career. He was a means to tease a potential New Day split.
The Miz vs. Big E
- "You are no Michael Cole."—Woods to Corey Graves.
- Big E stomps on The Miz's chest to the rhythm of the "New Day rocks" chants.
- Kingston refreshes his partner with a swig of pancake syrup.
- Kingston leaps off Cesaro's shoulder to take down Sheamus.
Big E toyed with The Miz early on. Woods raved about his tag team partner on commentary.
Eventually, The Miz was able to slow things down and take control. When he had the powerhouse grounded, he mocked him and focused on his ribs with a methodical attack.
A series of suplexes allowed Big E to rally back.
The Bar charged in and attacked Kingston and Woods. That allowed The Miz to pounce on a distracted Big E for the victory.
Result
The Miz wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
The match offered a good mix of drama and goofy moments.
The attack on The New Day keeps the trio's rivalry with The Bar going while giving The Miz a cheap win. And they keep finding ways to make the pancake shtick feel fresh.
Big E's antics, in particular, are plenty of fun. If he's going to ever chase the WWE title as the announcers foreshadowed, he will need to tone that down a bit.
Lana vs. Billie Kay (Money in the Bank Qualifier)
- English gets the fans to chant "Lana is the best! Lana's No. 1"
- English reveals a "Lana Day" sign.
Aiden English introduced Lana via song. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay countered with their usual pre-match taunting routine.
The IIconics argued with English outside the ring before Lana stunned Kay inside it. The Ravishing Russian hit two moves and scored the upset.
Result
Lana wins via pinfall to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
Give WWE (and English) credit for getting the crowd behind Lana who is subpar in the ring and hasn't wrestled in months. English lending his sidekick skills to her is a smart idea of the company is intent on her wrestling rather than managing.
She's likely not going to add much to the Money in the Bank ladder match. She's simply too limited a performer.
Andrade "Cien" Almas Squash Match
- Almas knocks down the jobber with a nasty spinning back elbow.
Backstage, Zelina Vega griped about how WWE has treated Andrade Almas so far.
Almas then went to work against a local competitor. The kid offered a bit of resistance, but El Idolo responded with a thunderous response and finished him off with little effort.
Result
Almas wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Almas looked vicious in the short contest. His aggression matched Vega's rhetoric. He should begin to injure these tomato cans in the weeks ahead.
It's good to see WWE taking its time introducing and building up the former NXT champ. His mystique has been allowed to grow naturally.
AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Face to Face
- "I will not just beat you, I will dishonor you."—Nakamura.
- "I always knew you were the king of soft style."—Styles.
- Nakamura smacks a flying Styles out of the air with a steel chair.
Styles demanded to hear the stipulation Nakamura chose. The King of Strong Style instead replayed his victory from last week and trash talked the champ.
Nakamura joked that their title bout would be a pillow fight.
The two men brawled. Once the fight moved to the outside, Nakamura took over courtesy of chair shots. He then revealed he has chosen a Last Man Standing match.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
The heel turn has freed up Nakamura to be an energized and entertaining version of himself.
The Last Man Standing stipulation is the natural next step of this feud. It assures the decisive finish Nakamura vs. Styles needs. It promises to be a violent, emotional bout that will be one of the year's best efforts.
The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (No. 1 Contender Match)
- "This ain't Japan, Uce. This ain't Monday Night Raw. This is SmackDown Live where The Usos reside."—Jimmy Uso.
- Anderson and Jimmy trade superkicks.
The Usos and The Club bickered before the bout.
Jimmy and Jey Uso went right after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in what began as a slugfest. Once the match slowed down, Gallows and Anderson battled back, leaving Jey reeling.
After countering The Usos' high-flying moves, The Club used Magic Killer to get a three-count.
Result
Gallows and Anderson win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
These two teams created a surprising amount of tension considering how little history they have. Their intensity made the midcard match feel far bigger.
This is suddenly a rivalry WWE would be wise to dive deeper into.
The Club stepping up to The Bludgeon Brothers is a welcome surprise. This is the best they have looked in recent memory. They will make intriguing adversaries for the dominant champs.
Naomi vs. Sonya Deville (Money in the Bank Qualifier)
- Naomi does the splits after Deville tries to bring her to the mat.
- Deville and Naomi hit each other with flying kicks at the same time.
Naomi's speed was no match for Sonya Deville's power in the early going.
Deville dominated for a good while. She was able to withstand Naomi's kicks and respond with strikes of her own. The former SmackDown women's champ, though, rolled up Deville for the victory.
Result
Naomi wins via pinfall to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
Naomi will be a fun addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match, a contest she missed out on last time because she was the champ.
The road to her qualifying wasn't exactly thrilling. The rivals didn't get much ring time to work with.
It's odd that WWE has scripted so many losses for Deville. It plays her up as this powerful MMA fighter only to book her as more of a stepping stone.
Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy
- "Tonight, I will tap a legend out."—Bryan.
- "I like to study what I hunt."—Joe.
- Hardy leaps off the ring apron to clothesline Bryan.
- Bryan counters the Swanton Bomb with knees to the back.
Samoa Joe sat in on commentary to see who would face him next week.
Bryan and Hardy approached each other warily to start. Bryan's technical skills allowed him to maintain control.
The two men battled back and forth, the aggression picking up as the match went on.
Bryan was able to evade and counter Hardy's high-flying offense. Hardy did well to duck several of Bryan's kicks. A dragon screw and a heel hook proved too much for Hardy, though, as he was forced to tap out.
Joe stepped into the ring soon after to try and intimidate the victor.
Result
Bryan wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
This was the best match Hardy has had since his return. He and Bryan packed a ton of energy into this bout.
And WWE deftly set up an appetizing main event for next week with Bryan's win.
A few good options now await WWE. Big Cass can interfere and ruin Bryan's Money in the Bank dreams or else Bryan can continue his comeback story and be in the mix for the contract-filled briefcase.