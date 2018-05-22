WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 22

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown looked like the A-show on this leg of the build to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. After a shoddy Raw, the blue brand came through with a spirited episode.

Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy thrilled in the main event with Samoa Joe lurking nearby. The Miz's bitterness paired perfectly with The New Day's absurdity. Shinsuke Nakamura flourished as AJ Styles' antagonist.

Tuesday's show cleared up a number of unknowns about the Money in the Bank card, as well. Two more Superstars qualified for the women's ladder match and the WWE Championship bout now has its stipulation in place. Not every segment was a winner, but everything had a clear purpose.

There was a lot to buzz about after Team Blue's latest effort. Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown.