WWE Raw Results: Stephanie McMahon's Triumphant Return and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Stephanie McMahon is a treasure.

Criticize her if you will, but there is no denying the fact she enhanced every segment of television she was involved in Monday night.

The opening promo involving Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Kurt Angle was given more significance because of her return to television. The contract signing between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax was as good as it was because of The Billion Dollar Princess' constant manipulation of the situation.

Complain about her voice, which may or may not resemble a cat in distress, or the manner in which she tends to overshadow her co-stars just as her father did for so many years, but the truth of the matter is she outshines those around her because of the quality of her performance.

Her presence alone, coupled with the manner in which she played Jax and Rousey against each other, added heat to a match that had none before Monday's show. She created conflict by playing to the egos of the women, and as a result fans now have something to invest in whereas it was just a match nonsensically thrown together before.

A polarizing figure for sure, it is undeniable the effect McMahon has on the show when she pops up. It will be interesting to see if she remains part of Raw going forward or if she was merely a plot device this week, utilized to better a contract signing that was significant to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

If the writing team is wise, it will be option A.