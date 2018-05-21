Ronda Rousey Destroying Nia Jax Is the Only Option at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

On Monday, Ronda Rousey signed a contract to square off against Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at the 2018 edition of WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17.

Despite the fact that Nia Jax will put up a strong fight against Rousey and hold her own in their battle, it should be Rousey who utterly dominates the champion before submitting her.

Rousey should be to the women's division what Brock Lesnar is to the men's division.

While Nia Jax comes from a wrestling family and has an athletic background, she will be stepping into the ring with one of the baddest women on the plant. Rousey is a former UFC champion who put women's mixed martial arts on the map.

Not only was she the foundation for the rise of women's MMA, but she also gained a worldwide reputation as a dominant fighter by forcing her opponents to tap out via armbar seconds into the first round.

On the other hand, Jax has struggled to defeat the much smaller Alexa Bliss and tapped out on several occasions to the likes of Bayley and Sasha Banks. From a storyline perspective, Rousey should walk into the ring at Money in the Bank and make Jax tap out to the armbar in a one-sided beating.

In addition to being one of the biggest draws in MMA history, Rousey has also become a mainstream attraction after staring in several high-profile movies. She should be booked as one of the top names in wrestling history, and destroying Nia Jax en route to claiming the championship is the best way to capitalize on her popularity.

At Money in the Bank, Rousey should put the entire division on notice heading into SummerSlam and beyond. From there, she should successfully retain the title at every big event until WrestleMania season.

Whether it's Asuka, Charlotte, Becky Lynch or someone else, the ideal booking would be Rousey becoming the most unstoppable force in WWE before finally putting someone over huge by taking the loss at WrestleMania.

Regardless of where Rousey goes after she wins the Raw Women's Championship, the fact remains that it's best for business if the former UFC champion walks out of Money in the Bank with the gold around her waist.

