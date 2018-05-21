WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 21

1 of 12

Raw general manager Kurt Angle kicked off the show and ran down the night's slate, including the contract signing between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax and the latest qualifying bout for the women's Money in the Bank match.

The return of Stephanie McMahon, though, cut him off.

The Billion Dollar Princess said Angle could be an even greater leader if he just listened to her guidance.

Roman Reigns interrupted the proceedings, much to the dismay of McMahon. He accused Vince McMahon of playing favorites, mentioning Brock Lesnar by name. Stephanie denied that she plays favorites. She stood up to Reigns and reminded him that he lost his Money in the Bank qualifier.

Before the promo could drag on any longer, Kevin Owens interrupted and led the fans in a chant of "thank you, Roman," playing on Reigns eliminating Jinder Mahal from the Money in the Bank qualifier a week ago.

Owens was braggadocios and building momentum for himself...when he rested his forearm on Stephanie's shoulder, angering her enough to book a match between Reigns and Owens to start immediately.

Grade

B-

Analysis

Oh, look, another episode of Raw that starts with a promo that ends in the announcement of a match.

Stephanie suggesting she does not play favorites when Owens literally called her a week ago and got exactly what he wanted was a fun bit of hypocrisy and fit right in with her character.

With that said, Raw would probably be an infinitely better show if it broke free from the monotonous formula it has settled into over the last decade or so.